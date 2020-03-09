Kenyan govt to send messages to spread awareness on coronavirus

The Communications Authority of Kenya has approved sending bulk information messages to spread awareness on coronavirus to all local mobile phone users, according to a media report by CitizenTV.

Government Spokesman Col. Cyrus Oguna, in a circular issued on March 9, said that the Ministry of Health has partnered with Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom in a bid to ensure proper, timely and accurate public awareness about the deadly virus.

Oguna added that the public awareness campaign will continue for as long as the coronavirus scare continues to persist.

"Following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally, the Government set up a National Emergency Response Committee to look into measures of stopping the importation of the virus into the country," said Oguna.

Kenya has investigated 23 cases involving 31 suspects out of which all were tested negative for the virus. Two recent cases were in the capital, according to the Ministry of Health

The government also announced Friday it temporarily lifted a ban on Italian flights to Kenya except for an empty plane to evacuate 800 Italian nationals from Kenya.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also given a status update of positive cases of coronavirus in Africa as follows;

Algeria (20)

Senegal (4)

Togo (1)

Nigeria (2)

Cameroon (2)

South Africa (3)

Morocco (2)

Egypt (55)

Tunisia (2)

WHO on Sunday confirmed that the number of countries and territories with confirmed cases of novel coronavirus has surpassed 100, according to a media report by CitizenTV.

