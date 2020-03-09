Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenyan govt to send messages to spread awareness on coronavirus

Kenyan govt to send messages to spread awareness on coronavirus
Representative image

The Communications Authority of Kenya has approved sending bulk information messages to spread awareness on coronavirus to all local mobile phone users, according to a media report by CitizenTV.

Government Spokesman Col. Cyrus Oguna, in a circular issued on March 9, said that the Ministry of Health has partnered with Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom in a bid to ensure proper, timely and accurate public awareness about the deadly virus.

Oguna added that the public awareness campaign will continue for as long as the coronavirus scare continues to persist.

"Following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally, the Government set up a National Emergency Response Committee to look into measures of stopping the importation of the virus into the country," said Oguna.

Kenya has investigated 23 cases involving 31 suspects out of which all were tested negative for the virus. Two recent cases were in the capital, according to the Ministry of Health

The government also announced Friday it temporarily lifted a ban on Italian flights to Kenya except for an empty plane to evacuate 800 Italian nationals from Kenya.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also given a status update of positive cases of coronavirus in Africa as follows;

  • Algeria (20)
  • Senegal (4)
  • Togo (1)
  • Nigeria (2)
  • Cameroon (2)
  • South Africa (3)
  • Morocco (2)
  • Egypt (55)
  • Tunisia (2)

WHO on Sunday confirmed that the number of countries and territories with confirmed cases of novel coronavirus has surpassed 100, according to a media report by CitizenTV.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Shah Alam, brother of the suspended Aam Aadmi Party AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain who is also an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. Three other people who had given...

UK says people with minor symptoms will be asked to self-isolate soon

People with only minor symptoms will be asked to self-isolate in the next phase of the British governments plan to tackle coronavirus, Englands chief medical officer said on Monday.We are now very close to the time, probably within the next...

ED seizes Rajiv Gandhi's painting bought by Yes Bank founder

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Monday seized a painting bought by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A letter written by Priyanka Gandhi to Kapoor in June 2010 confirmed the sale of the portrait of former prime mini...

Hundreds in DC asked to quarantine after exposure in church

Several hundred people are being asked to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the nations capital, identified as the rector of prominent Episcopal church. District of Columbia Mayor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020