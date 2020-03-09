Deutsche Bank splits London trading teams to curb coronavirus

Deutsche Bank has dispersed some of its trading and infrastructure teams in London across different locations as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, the lender said on Monday.

The split is among the bank's main offices and a disaster recovery site while some staff may work from home, the bank said. The move is similar to those by a number of the world's leading banks.

Deutsche had already imposed such measures in locations including China, Italy and Switzerland.

