Deutsche Bank splits London trading teams to curb coronavirus
Deutsche Bank has dispersed some of its trading and infrastructure teams in London across different locations as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, the lender said on Monday.
The split is among the bank's main offices and a disaster recovery site while some staff may work from home, the bank said. The move is similar to those by a number of the world's leading banks.
Deutsche had already imposed such measures in locations including China, Italy and Switzerland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
