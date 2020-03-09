Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinagar administration steps up preparedness to prevent spread of coronavirus

The Srinagar administration is putting in place elaborate arrangements as part of preparedness to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus that is spreading around the world.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 23:20 IST
Srinagar administration steps up preparedness to prevent spread of coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Srinagar administration is putting in place elaborate arrangements as part of preparedness to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus that is spreading around the world. "Starting at the airport the administration has beefed up screening arrangements having set up five help-desks with strengthened support staff and is screening all arrivals including international and domestic travellers before allowing them to proceed to their respective destinations," an official statement read.

"Special announcements and outreach are being made at the airport in order to ensure that no one escapes the screening process. Similar arrangements are being made at the railway station to identify those requiring screening and quarantining," the statement added. The suspected cases will be shifted to quarantine facilities which have been set up across the district. These facilities have been set up at different private hospitals and nursing homes in addition to healthcare centres located in different health zones.

"Twelve hotels located at two different areas have also been earmarked as quarantine facilities to be used if required. The administration has also set up isolation facilities where the affected or positive cases will be admitted for treatment. These have been set up at SKIMS Soura, SMHS, CD Hospital and SKIMS Bemina," the statement read. In addition to these arrangements, the administration has constituted tens of surveillance teams comprising officials from different departments to help tackle the situation quickly and effectively. Besides other tasks, these teams will be tasked with finding out suspected cases and reporting them to health authorities for testing and treatment if required.

On the other hand, the health department has activated rapid response teams - one in each health zone of the district - across the district. These teams will be monitoring the situation round-the-clock and taking measures to prevent and control the spread of the virus. "Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who is personally monitoring all these efforts visited some of these facilities to inspect arrangements. He also chaired two meetings to sensitise the concerned officials and review the arrangements being made in the district in regard to preparedness for preventing the spread of the pathogen in the district," it added.

Across the country, efforts are being ramped up to tackle the situation. CBK Mohanty, Director of Odisha Medical Education and Training said: "We are trying our best to spread awareness among people on COVID-19 and to create a large number of beds in hospitals and quarantine facilities in the state." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chineses' skins

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

In era of coronavirus, Greek church says Holy Communion will carry on

Greeces Orthodox Church said that Holy Communion, the partaking of wine-soaked in bread from the same chalice for atonement from sins, would continue despite the coronavirus outbreak. Debate has raged in deeply religious Greece on whether i...

Spain to extend ban on evicting vulnerable homeowners, protect tenants

Spains left-wing government will extend a ban protecting vulnerable homeowners from eviction and is also preparing measures to restrict evictions of tenants who cannot pay rent, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said on Monday. These are...

20 MP ministers resign as Kamal Nath tries to save govt after Scindia and 17 MLAs go incommunicado

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 min...

Coronavirus Europe deaths top 500 with new Italy toll

The death toll in Europe from the coronavirus topped 500 on Monday after Italy recorded a sharp riseItalys civil protection agency reported 97 new deaths, bringing the countrys toll to 463, as the country takes a series of stringent measure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020