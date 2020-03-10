Left Menu
Development News Edition

Threat of coronavirus pandemic 'has become very real' -WHO's Tedros

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 00:22 IST
Threat of coronavirus pandemic 'has become very real' -WHO's Tedros

The coronavirus is closer to causing a pandemic, but outbreaks in countries can still be controlled through a combination of containment and mitigation measures, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Four countries - China, South Korea, Italy and Iran - account for 93% of the nearly 110,000 cases reported by more than 100 countries worldwide, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real," Tedros told a news conference. "But it would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled. The bottom line is we are not at the mercy of the virus."

"Whether it's pandemic or not," he added, "the rule of the game is the same - never give up." China is "bringing its epidemic under control," while the Republic of Korea has reported a decline in new cases, Tedros said, also praising containment measures taken in Singapore.

"We are encouraged that Italy is taking aggressive measures to contain its epidemic and we hope that those measures prove effective in the coming days," he added. Italy, the worst-hit European nation, has imposed a virtual lockdown on the northern region of Lombardy and parts of neighbouring Veneto.

The death toll from Italy's outbreak rose by 97 to 463, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, a slower rate of increase than registered the day before. The total number of cases in Italy, however, jumped 24% to 9,172, the largest daily increase in terms of absolute numbers since the contagion first came to light there on Feb. 21. Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergencies expert, compared Italy's decision to restrict movement from the hard-hit north to China's relative success in focusing on the large epidemic in Wuhan and Hubei province to stem the spread to other provinces.

"Reducing the flow of potential infections into other areas may offer those zones the opportunity to prepare and potentially have a different outcome. That's what we saw in China, we saw the provinces getting an earlier warning, they were able to prepare. "It's not going to stop disease necessarily moving out of those zones ... That to me represents a reasonable tactical approach. It's not a guarantee," Ryan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chineses' skins

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Amazon recommends New York, New Jersey employees work from home due to virus

Amazon.com Inc has extended its work-from-home advisory to include employees in New York and New Jersey, the company said Monday, as the worlds largest online retailer and other corporations aim to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission...

In era of coronavirus, Greek church says Holy Communion will carry on

Greeces Orthodox Church said that Holy Communion, the partaking of wine-soaked in bread from the same chalice for atonement from sins, would continue despite the coronavirus outbreak. Debate has raged in deeply religious Greece on whether i...

Spain to extend ban on evicting vulnerable homeowners, protect tenants

Spains left-wing government will extend a ban protecting vulnerable homeowners from eviction and is also preparing measures to restrict evictions of tenants who cannot pay rent, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said on Monday. These are...

20 MP ministers resign as Kamal Nath tries to save govt after Scindia and 17 MLAs go incommunicado

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020