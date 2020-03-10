Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools shut in Madrid region and Basque capital over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 02:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 02:05 IST
Schools shut in Madrid region and Basque capital over coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kindergartens, schools and universities in the Madrid region will close for two weeks from Wednesday as a precaution against coronavirus, officials said on Monday, as the disease spread further around Spain.

Media including Cadena Ser radio said this would send 1.2 million pupils home, as Spain starts to follow Italy's lead in taking drastic measures to try to delay the spread of the virus. Twenty-eight people have died in Spain from coronavirus, with cases jumping on Monday to 1,204, one of the highest numbers in Europe, though still far behind Italy's tally.

"It wasn't easy to make this decision but public health must come above everything," the head of the Madrid region, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, told a news conference. The shutdown includes nurseries and vocational training centers as well as primary and secondary schools and universities. Ayuso advised the elderly and people with chronic illnesses to stay at home.

"These measures imply a disruption to normal activity in these places, but I appeal for your understanding as they are measures that we consider necessary in these areas," Health Minister Salvador Illa told another news conference. Schools and universities in the Basque capital Vitoria will also close for two weeks, sending tens of thousands of pupils home. This will affect 63,000 students, the Basque newspaper El Correo said.

Some parents expressed concerns, not least about finding childcare. "I don't know if it will be beneficial or will cause more alarm," Mikel Arrikstain, 38, said as he collected his child from school in Vitoria.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government was preparing what he called a "shock therapy" plan to mitigate the impact of the virus on the economy. Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said the government was considering temporary measures to support the worst-hit industries, such as tourism, but that it expected the economic impact of the virus to be temporary and limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Passengers sue over coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship

A Florida couple who were passengers on the Grand Princess ocean liner linked to the coronavirus outbreak have sued the ships owner for more than 1 million for putting the couples health at risk, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday. Rona...

Wall Street's 'fear gauge' signals more selling to come

Some investors are betting that markets will stay turbulent in the coming weeks, after an avalanche of selling in U.S. stocks sent volatility to levels not seen since the financial crisis.The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Streets fea...

Coronavirus : Telangana health minister inspects thermal screening at Rajiv Gandhi Airport

Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra inspected the thermal screening of passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday. Passengers are thoroughly screened at airports in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.He instruct...

Cycling-Cancelling Giro and Tour de France would be disaster - UCI's Lappartient

Cancelling the Giro dItalia and Tour de France would be a disaster for cycling, says UCI president David Lappartient whose sport has already been badly hit by the coronavirus crisis. Several races, including the Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020