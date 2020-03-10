Saudi Arabia detects another 5 cases of new coronavirus - state TV

Saudi Arabia's health ministry said on Monday it has detected five new cases of the new coronavirus, state TV reported. Four Saudi citizens were diagnosed with the disease, three of whom had arrived from Iran and Iraq. The fifth case is of an Egyptian man who arrived from Egypt to the kingdom, the ministry added.

This brings the total of coronavirus cases detected in the kingdom to 20.

