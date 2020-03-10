Saudi Arabia detects another 5 cases of new coronavirus - state TV
Saudi Arabia's health ministry said on Monday it has detected five new cases of the new coronavirus, state TV reported. Four Saudi citizens were diagnosed with the disease, three of whom had arrived from Iran and Iraq. The fifth case is of an Egyptian man who arrived from Egypt to the kingdom, the ministry added.
This brings the total of coronavirus cases detected in the kingdom to 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Iraq
- Iran
- Egyptian
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia prepares 25 hospitals to handle coronavirus cases -health ministry
Saudi Arabia to fine people up to $133,000 for hiding health details on entry
Saudi Arabia closes Riyadh boulevard, winter wonderland over coronavirus fears
Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
Health News Roundup: Saudi Arabia locks down Qatif region; Coronavirus may force Americans to avoid crowds and more