Man with suspected coronavirus symptoms in Karnataka returns

The man, who was under coronavirus quarantine at a district hospital following his arrival from Dubai, and later left the premises, has been readmitted to the facility after health department officials convinced him of the Centre's instructions. After a day of high drama, the passenger, who arrived at the International Airport here on Sunday night with a high fever, was admitted to the isolation ward of Wenlock hospital but left after arguing with the staff that he would take treatment at a private facility.

However, he was later traced to his home on Monday night after health department officials informed the police. After the district administration's intervention, he agreed to co-operate with the treatment.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said the patient's samples have been collected and sent to a testing center in Bengaluru. She said if passengers were not willing to be screened, they would be counseled first and then shifted to an isolation ward.

If they refuse to cooperate, they would have to be taken forcefully, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.