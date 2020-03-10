Halifax call centre closed in N.Ireland after coronavirus case

Halifax has shut a call center in Northern Ireland that employs 1,000 people after a member of staff tested positive to coronavirus, it said on Monday.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax, has told staff at the call center to either self-isolate, work from home or from a contingency site.

So far, there have been 12 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland, with five more positive tests reported in the British province on Monday.

