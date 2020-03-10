Left Menu
Development News Edition

European banks broaden measures to combat coronavirus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:41 IST
European banks broaden measures to combat coronavirus spread
Image Credit: Flickr

European banks expanded their emergency measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, with Deutsche Bank and BBVA reorganizing operations after employees tested positive for the infection. Deutsche Bank has split some of its trading operations across locations in Frankfurt, while BBVA has shut down one building at its headquarters in Madrid.

The spread of the coronavirus is increasingly disrupting financial companies' operations and adds to the effects of a weaker economy on their businesses. Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said late Monday that an employee at its London office had tested positive, causing it to temporarily close both its sites in the city.

Standard Life Aberdeen said on Tuesday that it was planning to split its British and U.S. investment teams into groups and have them work separately as part of contingency planning. Traders at the world's biggest banks began last week swapping their plush city-center offices to work from suburban outposts in New York and London, facing lengthy commutes as their employers attempt to reduce the disruption caused by the coronavirus.

Last week HSBC sent 100 employees home after a staff member in its research department in London tested positive for the coronavirus. S&P Global has asked all of its 1200-strong workforces in its Canary Wharf office to work from home after confirming the affected HSBC employee visited their office. The measures by Deutsche on Tuesday are expected to affect dozens of people and last until at least March 27. The bank also split some operations in London on Monday, following similar moves in places including Italy and China.

"We expect no impact on our ability to operate our full range of services for our clients and recognize that this setup will require extra effort and discipline from all," Deutsche said in a memo to staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Taliban prepare for Afghan president to order prisoner swap

The Taliban sent vehicles for fighters set to be released by the Afghan government in a prisoner swap expected to be announced on Tuesday, and were ready to honor their side of the deal by handing over 1,000 government troops, militant lead...

Oil jumps after rout on stimulus hopes but price war weighs

Oil prices jumped by around 4 on Tuesday after the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years, as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus, although a looming price war weighed on sentiment.U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said...

Shares in Diasorin surge ahead of launch of diagnostic test for coronavirus

Shares in Diasorin surged over 13 on Tuesday after the Italian diagnostic specialist said it had completed the studies to support the launch of a new molecular test to quickly identify the new coronavirus. More than 114,300 people have been...

Music, colours, sweets, Holi a hit with foreign tourists in Goa

Foreign tourists celebrated Holi in Goas Panaji, playing with colours, exchanging sweets and dancing to peppy, Bollywood numbers. Holi Mubarak I see such joy in the day today. One can see how much celebration of freedom, equality and beauty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020