Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lower trend in new coronavirus cases raises glimmer of hope in S.Korea

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 15:04 IST
Lower trend in new coronavirus cases raises glimmer of hope in S.Korea

A downward trend in new coronavirus cases in South Korea raised hope on Tuesday that Asia's biggest outbreak outside China may be slowing, but officials urged vigilance with new clusters of infections emerging in a call centre and a dance class. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 35 new coronavirus cases, down from a peak of 909 on Feb. 29. The new figures brought the national tally to 7,513, while the death toll rose by three to 54.

The numbers are expected to be updated later on Tuesday. The fall in the daily tally of new infections to its lowest level in 11 days coincided with the completion of testing of most of the roughly 200,000 followers of a fringe Christian church at the centre of South Korea's epidemic.

Yoon Tae-ho, director general for public health policy at the health ministry, urged businesses to do what they could to help stem the outbreak after the discovery of 64 new cases among call-centre workers and their relatives. "The rate of increase is declining but there are still many new cases," Yoon told a briefing.

"We need to pay attention to crowded workplaces including call centres. The cooperation of business owners is essential as they shouldn't let employees come in if they show symptoms like fever." More than 90% of South Korea's cases have been in the southeastern city of Daegu, where the church at the centre of the outbreak is based, and the nearby province of North Gyeongsang.

But alarm has been raised in the capital, Seoul, with the new cases there linked to the call-centre, operated by an insurance company. Authorities are investigating in the cluster and say more infections are likely among the 200 people packed into the floor where the call-centre is located. They are being tested.

Seoul's mayor, Park Won-soon, told a briefing the call-centre outbreak was the capital's largest. "We will urgently check companies where many people work in the same space like call centres," Park said.

More than 90 out of 102 cases in the central province of South Chungcheong have been traced to a Zumba dance class. Among the infections linked to the class were three government officials, including one from the health ministry, triggering extensive disinfection efforts at the buildings where they work.

The U.S. military in south Korea reported a new case on Tuesday, a Korean worker at a base in Daegu. That took the total number of infections to nine among soldiers, employees or people related to the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea. President Moon Jae-in has expressed guarded hope for the fight against the virus, saying the downward trend in new infections could lead to a phase of stability, but he warned that it was too early for optimism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Taliban prepare for Afghan president to order prisoner swap

The Taliban sent vehicles for fighters set to be released by the Afghan government in a prisoner swap expected to be announced on Tuesday, and were ready to honor their side of the deal by handing over 1,000 government troops, militant lead...

Oil jumps after rout on stimulus hopes but price war weighs

Oil prices jumped by around 4 on Tuesday after the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years, as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus, although a looming price war weighed on sentiment.U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said...

Shares in Diasorin surge ahead of launch of diagnostic test for coronavirus

Shares in Diasorin surged over 13 on Tuesday after the Italian diagnostic specialist said it had completed the studies to support the launch of a new molecular test to quickly identify the new coronavirus. More than 114,300 people have been...

Music, colours, sweets, Holi a hit with foreign tourists in Goa

Foreign tourists celebrated Holi in Goas Panaji, playing with colours, exchanging sweets and dancing to peppy, Bollywood numbers. Holi Mubarak I see such joy in the day today. One can see how much celebration of freedom, equality and beauty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020