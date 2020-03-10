Serbia bans shuts borders for people from coronavirus-affected countries

Serbia closed its borders on Tuesday for travellers from countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak to prevent spreading of the disease, the government said in a statement.

The temporary ban applies to people arriving "from Italy, certain provinces in China, South Korea, Iran and Switzerland", it said. The government did not say when the ban would be lifted.

So far, four people in Serbia, including a Chinese national, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.