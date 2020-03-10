Austria will deny entry to people coming from Italy, Chancellor Kurz says
Austria will deny entry to people arriving from Italy in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.
Other measures include stopping university lectures and encouraging companies to let employees work from home, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
