Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. airlines ditch 2020 outlooks, slash flights on virus hit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:04 IST
U.S. airlines ditch 2020 outlooks, slash flights on virus hit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Leading U.S. airlines American and Delta suspended 2020 financial guidance on Tuesday and took drastic further measures to combat the impact of the coronavirus as the head of smaller rival Southwest took a 10% pay cut. The sector has been the hardest hit in the fast-spreading epidemic as tourists cancel trips and businesses across the globe clamp down on anything other than essential travel.

American, the No.2 U.S. airline by revenue last year, said it would cut domestic capacity by 7.5% in April and international by 10% for the upcoming summer season. Delta, whose sales last year were marginally higher than American, said it was freezing hiring across the company, offering voluntary leave options to staff and looking at early retirement of older aircraft.

It said it had seen net bookings fall by as much as 25% to 30% and expected the situation to worsen further. "This clearly is not an economic event. This is a fear event, probably more akin to what we saw at 9/11 than necessarily what we saw in 2009," Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian told an industry conference.

American said a fall in fuel prices, as oil sank around a fifth in value on Monday, is expected to drive about $3 billion in 2020 cost savings. It said it had over $7.3 in available capital as of March 9 and was "well-positioned" to manage through the crisis.

The steps follow a string of other announcements by airlines in recent weeks, including domestic and international flight reductions, to tackle the impact of the outbreak on consumer sentiment ahead of the summer season. Executives from United, American and other U.S. airlines are due to present at an industry conference on Tuesday.

Spirit Airlines, which is also presenting on Tuesday, said it was trimming its April capacity and eyeing more cuts in May, while telling investors they should not rely on its previous 2020 guidance given the uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli court rejects Netanyahu request to delay trial

A Jerusalem district court on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus request to delay the start of his corruption trial, ruling it would begin as planned next week. Netanyahus lawyers had appealed for a delay, saying they neede...

Two more persons test positive for coronavirus in

Pune, taking number of confirmed cases in the city to foursenior official....

Coronavirus cases in Netherlands rises to 382, with 4 deaths - officials

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 61 to 382, with four deaths, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday.The National Institute for Public Health said 61 people had tested positive for the new virus since Mon...

Coronavirus: La Liga matches to be played behind closed doors for two weeks

Organisers of the Spanish football league La Liga on Tuesday announced that the matches in the next two weeks will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak. LaLiga will continue to be in permanent contact with the Ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020