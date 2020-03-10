Left Menu
Development News Edition

London HIV hospital supported by Princess Diana fears closure

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:40 IST
London HIV hospital supported by Princess Diana fears closure

By Ban Barkawi LONDON, March 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - London's only HIV hospital that was made famous by Princess Diana could close by the end of this month due to a lack of funding, according to the charity running the facility.

The Mildmay Hospital, that opened in east London in 1988, described itself as Europe's only facility dedicated to providing healthcare services to HIV patients. The 26-bed hospital is run by the charity Mildmay which also works with people with HIV in east Africa.

Mildmay's Chief Executive Geoff Coleman said Britain's state-run National Health Service – which funds 80% of Mildmay's services – had stopped referring patients to the hospital as a cost-cutting measure and there are currently only 10 patients. "If the patients don't come to us then they sit longer in the big acute hospitals in one of their wards and they're more expensive than us," Coleman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

He said if the hospital closed, patients would have to seek services from other health facilities already overburdened and not specialized in HIV care. Mildmay Hospital hit headlines in 1989 when Princess Diana visited and shook a patient's hand in a bid to combat the stigma surrounding the virus. Her son, Prince Harry, opened Mildmay's new building in 2015.

Coleman said a petition to stop the closure of the hospital, that costs about five million pounds ($6.5 million) a year to run, has received about 41,000 signatures so far, supported by the hospital's patron, singer Cliff Richard. Matthew Dobson, executive director of HIV and AIDS charity NAM aidsmap, said Mildmay was "a shining example of exemplary care of people with HIV".

"We have to honour not only all those people who we lost during the worst days of the epidemic but also the valiant efforts of carers and medical staff who looked after those patients," he said. About 37.9 million people across world were living with HIV/AIDs in 2018, according to United Nations data, including more than 100,000 in Britain, according to National Aids Trust. ($1 = 0.7680 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus poses new threat to Egypt's economy

The coronavirus outbreak is posing an increasing threat to Egypts economy, with pressure on tourism, trade and gas exports coming on top of a longstanding failure to drum up private investment.Analysts have hailed Egypt for reforms tied to ...

Coronavirus can be mild, say patients, but fear of passing it on weighs heavy

Coronavirus did not compare with 45-year-old Dane Jakob Tage Ramlyngs worst bouts of flu. It was mild. His greatest concern was not passing it on. The journalist, who was isolated in Copenhagen away from his family until he was declared vir...

Myanmar army blocks bid to slash parliamentary power base

Myanmars military on Tuesday quashed proposals in parliament that would mean its MPs relinquish power, in a vote pitting the armed forces in open opposition against Aung San Suu Kyi as elections loom. The vote was the climax of a year of fi...

Spain's La Liga football behind closed doors for two weeks due to virus

Spains La Liga confirmed on Tuesday that first and second division football matches will be staged behind closed doors for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The measures follow the decision of the Spanish High Council of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020