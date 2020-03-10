Top Polish general has coronavirus -defence ministry

One of Poland's top armed forces generals has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Germany, Poland's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

"After returning from an army gathering in Germany, General Mika has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Those accompanying him have been quarantined," Poland's defence ministry said in a tweet published on Tuesday.

Jaroslaw Mika is the general commander of Poland's armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.