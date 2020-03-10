Left Menu
Soccer-Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches until April 15 behind closed doors - LFP

  Updated: 10-03-2020 20:20 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:20 IST
All Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 soccer matches until April 15 will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak, the French League (LFP) said on Tuesday.

France on Sunday banned gatherings of more than 1,000 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected over 1,400 and killed 30.

