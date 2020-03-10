Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran and China-returned all 41 Budagam residents test negative for corona: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:24 IST
Iran and China-returned all 41 Budagam residents test negative for corona: Official

All 41 residents of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, who recently returned from China and Iran, have tested negative for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. "There is no need to panic as all 41 Budgam residents who arrived from China and Iran have been quarantined and tested negative with no symptoms of coronavirus infection," said Budgam District Development Commissioner Tariq Hussain Ganai.

Ganai said most of these 41 persons have completed 28 days in quarantine, while others have completed 14 days. He said the district administration has put in place all arrangements and established an 80-bed facility to quarantine suspected persons at nine isolation wards in the district. The official also said fool-proof arrangements have been put in place at Srinagar International Airport for the screening of all travelers coming from coronavirus-affected countries.

In order to ensure there is no risk of spread of infection, the district administration has collected data including residential addresses, phone numbers and travel history of persons who are coming from affected areas. Medical teams are in constant touch with families of such people to ensure that all of those returning to the district are screened and quarantined properly, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Help for Italy's refugees and migrants withers with virus lockdown

By Thin Lei Win ROME, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - With restaurants shut, food distributions suspended and job training cancelled in Italys unprecedented quarantine, projects to help refugees and migrants are struggling to survive....

Venezuela opposition marches to congress in showdown with Maduro

Venezuelas opposition on Tuesday marched toward downtown Caracas with the aim of regaining control of the national congress, which was snatched by pro-government lawmakers in January, setting up a showdown with President Nicolas Maduro. Opp...

Buckets for toilets, recycled gloves: Venezuelan hospitals await coronavirus unprepared

In a hospital in Venezuelas western city of Maracaibo, chronic water shortages have left staff using paint buckets as toilets. With medical gloves in short supply, workers use the same pair on multiple patients.Years of recession, hyperinfl...

UK probes purchase of London mansion by ex-Kazakh president's grandson

Britains National Crime Agency NCA has asked a grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan to explain where he got the money from to buy a multi-million pound mansion in one of north Londons most expensive roads.The house, in The Bishops...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020