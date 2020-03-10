Iran and China-returned all 41 Budagam residents test negative for corona: Official

All 41 residents of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, who recently returned from China and Iran, have tested negative for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. "There is no need to panic as all 41 Budgam residents who arrived from China and Iran have been quarantined and tested negative with no symptoms of coronavirus infection," said Budgam District Development Commissioner Tariq Hussain Ganai.

Ganai said most of these 41 persons have completed 28 days in quarantine, while others have completed 14 days. He said the district administration has put in place all arrangements and established an 80-bed facility to quarantine suspected persons at nine isolation wards in the district. The official also said fool-proof arrangements have been put in place at Srinagar International Airport for the screening of all travelers coming from coronavirus-affected countries.

In order to ensure there is no risk of spread of infection, the district administration has collected data including residential addresses, phone numbers and travel history of persons who are coming from affected areas. Medical teams are in constant touch with families of such people to ensure that all of those returning to the district are screened and quarantined properly, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

