2 more admitted to WB hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 21:06 IST
Two more persons were on Tuesday admitted to an isolation ward in a state-run hospital here with fever and cough -- symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus -- a senior health department official said. Both have travel histories to coronavirus-hit countries -- Indonesia and Malaysia -- and were admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital, he said.

Blood samples and throat swabs of the latest suspects have been collected and test reports are expected by evening, the official said. He said three out of four other patients admitted at the isolation ward of the hospital tested negative for the novel coronavirus, while a re-examination would be conducted on the fourth patient, he said.

Another person, who had returned from Saudia Arabia on Saturday and admitted at the Beliaghata ID hospital on Sunday, "tested positive for swine flu". "He has been kept under observation," he said..

