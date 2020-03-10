Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus patients are stable, showing signs of recovery: Harsh Vardhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 21:18 IST
Coronavirus patients are stable, showing signs of recovery: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke to a few coronavirus patients admitted at Medanta and Safdarjung hospitals through video calls on Tuesday and said all the people infected by the disease were stable and showing signs of recovery. Vardhan also called up Health Ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh as well as Lt Governors of Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir to ascertain the status of the COVID-19 affected patients kept in isolation centres in hospitals, the health ministry said.

A total of 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country till now, the ministry said, adding a few more cases were being re-tested for confirmation. Reports from states put the figure at 59. While monitoring the COVID-19 situation from his office in the Health Ministry, Vardhan spoke to a few patients through video calls to enquire about their health and their satisfaction with the treatment being given at the isolation wards.  "While speaking to the patients, he conveyed that though he wanted to visit them personally, he was dissuaded by the hospital authorities from the visit as they felt that such a visit may hinder regular treatment arrangements for the patients," the statement said.

The patients, the ministry said, expressed their satisfaction with the treatment being given to them.  They also appreciated the role of the government for the timely assistance offered to them and about regular review of their status thrice a day. Vardhan also extended Holi greetings to them on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself.

Vardhan also spoke to the health ministers and the Lieutenant Governors to get feedback about the condition of the patients and problems being faced, if any, by the states and Union territories in availability of required supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, etc. and capacity building of health workers, the statement stated. The Health Ministers and LGs while giving details of the treatment status stated that the patients are recovering well and are stable.  The patients have not at all faced problems during their treatment in hospitals or their stay in quarantine centres.

Vardhan lauded the efforts being made by the states and stated that with consistent and coordinated efforts of Central Government and States/ UTs, valuable lives of not only Indians but also foreign nationals visiting India, have been taken care off.  He also urged them to spread awareness about COVID-19 amongst the general public and persuade them to avoid crowded gatherings as well as follow basic principles of personal hygiene and prevention measures..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. appeals court says House panel can access Mueller report material

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a ruling that granted a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee access to material redacted from former special counsel Robert Muellers report on Russian interference in the 2016 election....

French utility EDF says three employees test positive for coronavirus

French utility EDF said on Tuesday that three employees at three nuclear power plants have tested positive for coronavirus, and several others who came in contact with them have been told to self-isolate for the next 14 days.A spokesman for...

French farmers dig in for Brexit game of chicken

French poultry farmer Isabelle Leballeur is fed up with European trade agreements that allow low-cost chicken into France and is determined to stop post-Brexit Britain getting that kind of deal.Along with other farmers, she is pressing Fran...

Olympic-bound Vikas, Simranjit enter final of Asian Qualifiers; Mary Kom, Amit end with bronze

A resolute Vikas Krishan 69kg and Simranjit Kaur 60kg advanced to the finals with impressive victories but the legendary M C Mary Kom 51kg and world number one Amit Panghal 52kg signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020