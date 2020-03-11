Algeria delays international sports gatherings over coronavirus

Algeria has postponed all planned international sports gatherings in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, the sports ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also said in a statement all domestic sports events would be played behind closed doors.

Algeria has confirmed 20 cases of coronavirus, including an Italian man who arrived in the country last month. He was later transferred to Italy.

