Bosnia bars entry to travellers from coronavirus-hit countries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sarajevo
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 01:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 00:55 IST
Bosnia on Tuesday barred entry to travellers from countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, while its Serb region shut all schools and universities and banned public events from March 11 to March 30 to help stem the spread of the infection.

The measures were taken after three new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven. Most of them had recently travelled to Italy, Europe's hardest-hit country. Bosnian Security Minister Fahrudin Radoncic said on his Facebook account he had ordered the state border service to ban the entry of people coming "from the most risky countries".

Authorities in the capital Sarajevo also banned public gatherings with more than 300 people until further notice and ordered the closure of medical schools and faculty. Bosnia's Football Association postponed ticket sales for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final between Bosnia and Northern Ireland on March 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

