Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passengers plod off coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in face masks in California

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 06:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 06:08 IST
Passengers plod off coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in face masks in California

Hundreds of travelers who boarded a cruise liner for Hawaii last month in sandals and sunglasses trudged off the coronavirus-stricken ship in face masks at the Port of Oakland, California, on Tuesday, headed to quarantine sites around the country.

The tightly controlled disembarkation began on Monday, hours after the cruise ship Grand Princess arrived at a specially secured terminal across San Francisco Bay from its home port amid cheers from weary passengers who had spent days at sea confined to their staterooms. By midday Tuesday, nearly 700 passengers wearing surgical masks had left the ship in small groups escorted by personnel dressed in full protective gear to chartered buses.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday in Sacramento, the state capital, Governor Gavin Newsom said he hoped to finish getting all the roughly 2,400 passengers off the ship within 72 hours. Princess Cruises, the ship's owner-operator, said 19 crew members who tested positive for the virus "have been deemed asymptomatic" and remain isolated in their cabins.

Plans originally called for all 1,100 crew members, except those requiring immediate medical care, to remain aboard the Grand Princess and depart with the ship when it heads back out of the bay for a two-week quarantine period moored at sea. But Newsom told reporters that a number of crew members, many from the Philippines, could be repatriated directly to their home countries.

QUARANTINE AT BASES Among the first people off the ship on Monday were 26 U.S. residents found to require medical attention and taken to nearby hospitals, Newsom said.

All the remaining U.S. passengers will be tested once they reach their destinations at quarantine housing at one of four military bases - two in California and one each in Texas and Georgia. A group of 232 Canadians, representing the biggest cohort of non-U.S. passengers, were repatriated on Monday, Newsom said.

The Grand Princess was first denied entry to San Francisco Bay last Wednesday as it sailed back from Hawaii when authorities learned some passengers and crew had developed flu-like symptoms, and guests from an earlier cruise to Mexico aboard the same ship had tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, at least 12 coronavirus cases have been linked to the previous Mexico trip. The ship was kept at sea until diagnostic kits were flown to the ocean liner by helicopter on Thursday to test ill passengers. The 21 positive test results on Friday constituted one of the largest clusters of cases documented in the United States at the time.

But it took authorities until Sunday to decide on a return-to-port strategy and quarantine plan for the ship. Princess Cruises also owns the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off Japan in February. About 700 people aboard that ship became infected, and six have died, in a crisis that experts said was mishandled by Japanese bureaucrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter partners with NCPACS to harness positive power of its platform

Twitter announced today that it is joining forces with the University of Otagos National Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, New Zealands first Centre NCPACS to combine global interdisciplinary expertise on the issues of development, pea...

Soccer-Man City v Arsenal match postponed after coronavirus contact

Manchester Citys English Premier League home match against Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed because players from the London club have had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who has contracted the coronavirus. Manchester...

Biden projected to sweep Michigan in a major blow to Sanders

Joe Biden was projected to win Michigans Democratic presidential contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the nomination and dealing a crushing blow to rival Bernie Sanders fading White House hopes. Biden, the former vice president unde...

Australia unveils $1.6 bln health package to combat coronavirus

Australia announced a A2.4 billion 1.56 billion health package on Wednesday that proposes setting up fever clinics and offering cost-free facilities for people to consult doctors over video calls, as it combats the spread of the coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020