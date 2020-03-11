Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man City v Arsenal match postponed after coronavirus contact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 06:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 06:52 IST
Soccer-Man City v Arsenal match postponed after coronavirus contact

Manchester City's English Premier League home match against Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed because players from the London club have had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who has contracted the coronavirus. "Manchester City's Premier League fixture at home to Arsenal has been postponed," the club said in a statement.

"The decision to postpone tonight's game has been taken as a precautionary measure on medical advice, after it emerged that personnel from Arsenal FC have come into contact with the Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been named as a positive case of COVID-19." Marinakis, who also owns English Championship side Nottingham Forest, said on Tuesday he had contracted the coronavirus. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter partners with NCPACS to harness positive power of its platform

Twitter announced today that it has joined forces with the University of Otagos National Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, New Zealands first Centre NCPACS to combine global interdisciplinary expertise on the issues of development, pea...

Soccer-Man City v Arsenal match postponed after coronavirus contact

Manchester Citys English Premier League home match against Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed because players from the London club have had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who has contracted the coronavirus. Manchester...

Biden projected to sweep Michigan in a major blow to Sanders

Joe Biden was projected to win Michigans Democratic presidential contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the nomination and dealing a crushing blow to rival Bernie Sanders fading White House hopes. Biden, the former vice president unde...

Australia unveils $1.6 bln health package to combat coronavirus

Australia announced a A2.4 billion 1.56 billion health package on Wednesday that proposes setting up fever clinics and offering cost-free facilities for people to consult doctors over video calls, as it combats the spread of the coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020