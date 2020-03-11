Left Menu
Development News Edition

How intermittent fasting helps prevent diseases

Intermittent fasting works wonders for overall health, particularly for the liver, as it inhibits the secretion of a protein that regulates a large number of liver genes, new research has found. The findings will help develop new interventions to lower disease risk and discover the optimum intervals for fasting.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 14:06 IST
How intermittent fasting helps prevent diseases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Intermittent fasting works wonders for overall health, particularly for the liver, as it inhibits the secretion of a protein that regulates a large number of liver genes, new research has found. The findings will help develop new interventions to lower disease risk and discover the optimum intervals for fasting. In experiments with mice, researchers led by Dr Mark Larance at the University of Sydney identified how fasting on alternate days affected proteins in the liver, showing the unexpected impact on fatty acid metabolism and the surprising role played by a master regulator protein that controls many biological pathways in the liver and other organs.

According to Dr Larance, a Cancer Institute of NSW Future Research Fellow in the Charles Perkins Centre and School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Sydney, "We know that fasting can be an effective intervention to treat disease and improve liver health. But we haven't known how fasting reprogrammes liver proteins, which perform a diverse array of essential metabolic functions." "By studying the impact on proteins in the livers of mice, which are suitable human biological models, we now have a much better understanding of how this happens."

In particular, the researchers found that the HNF4-(alpha) protein, which regulates a large number of liver genes, plays a previously unknown role during intermittent fasting. "For the first time, we showed that HNF4-(alpha) is inhibited during intermittent fasting. This has downstream consequences, such as lowering the abundance of blood proteins in inflammation or affecting bile synthesis. This helps explain some of the previously known facts about intermittent fasting," Dr Larance said.

The researchers also found that every-other-day-fasting -- where no food was consumed on alternate days -- changed the metabolism of fatty acids in the liver, knowledge that could be applied to improvements in glucose tolerance and the regulation of diabetes. "What's really exciting is that this new knowledge about the role of HNF4-(alpha) means it could be possible to mimic some of the effects of intermittent fasting through the development of liver-specific HNF4-(alpha) regulators," Dr Larance said.

Dr Larance said that the information can now be used in future studies to determine optimum fasting periods to regulate protein response in the liver. "Last year we published research into the impact of every-other-day-fasting on humans. Using this data, we can now build up improved models of fasting for better human health."

The results of the research were published in the journal Cell Reports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Danube boat captain goes on trial over crash that killed 27 in Budapest

A boat captain involved in the worst accident in more than half a century on the Danube River went on trial in Hungary on Wednesday over the crash in Budapest that killed 25 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew last year. The Mermai...

Excise raids conducted in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, country-made liquor seized

Considering the forthcoming local body elections, Krishna district police and excise department on Wednesday conducted raids across the district for seizing country liquor as per the orders of district SP, M Ravindranath Babu. Raids started...

Madhya Pradesh govt is safe, rebel MLAs will soon return: Kamal Nath's son

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Naths on Nakul Nath on Thursday said that there was no threat to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and that the rebel Congress MLAs would return to the party very soon.Our government is safe. I am...

DTI set to host economic policy dialogue to unpack AfCFTA

Local businesses in the Western Cape are set to gain more insight into the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA with a view to exploring the business opportunities it will bring.This as the Department of Trade and Industry dti is set ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020