Ukrainian capital Kiev shuts schools, mass events to prevent spread of virus

Ukraine's capital Kiev will close schools and universities from Thursday until the end of March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday.

He said the city would also restrict mass events in the capital, including concerts and conferences. Cinemas and entertainment areas in shopping malls will also close.

Ukraine has so far reported one coronavirus case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

