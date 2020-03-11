China says downward pressure on trade, global economy rising due to coronavirus

Downward pressure on China's foreign trade and the global economy is rising due to the coronavirus epidemic, Chinese customs said in a statement on Wednesday.

Customs said stabilising trade growth would be more difficult under the current circumstances and that dealing with coronavirus-related risks at China's ports would pose a major challenge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.