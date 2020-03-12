Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romania Pride is first LGBT+ march to postpone over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 01:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 01:23 IST
Romania Pride is first LGBT+ march to postpone over coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The organizer of Bucharest Pride said on Wednesday that the event would be delayed by at least three months due to coronavirus, the first of many LGBT+ rallies likely to be affected.

The event, which attracts about 10,000 people, was postponed from May 23 until August or September, said executive director Teodora Ion-Rotaru, as Romania banned events with more than 1,000 attendees after 25 virus cases were confirmed on Monday. "Public safety should really come first at a time like this and I think we as community organizers have a responsibility to think first about our communities and their safety," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"It's easier to rejoice at a time when everything is safe and everything feels right for everybody," she said, adding that a new date for Bucharest Pride was under discussion with city authorities. Millions of people worldwide take part in marches to celebrate gay, bisexual and transgender achievements, rights and pride, most of which take place during Pride Month in June.

It is the first LGBT+ Pride known to be postponed due to the flu-like virus, said Steve Taylor, a spokesman for the European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA), which expected up to 1,000 Prides to take place in Europe in 2020. The spread of the virus, which has so far infected more than 121,500 people and killed nearly 4,400, according to a Reuters tally, has led to the postponement or cancellation of large events around the world.

Trans Pride Scotland, which was scheduled for March 28, has been canceled, the organization tweeted on Wednesday. Tokyo Pride said on its website that it will announce on March 25 whether its April event will go ahead as planned.

Los Angeles Pride is also meeting with city authorities on March 24 to decide if it will push ahead with its 50th-anniversary celebrations in May and June, its executive director Madonna Cacciatore said in an EPOA webinar. "We're just in unchartered territory here," she said at the event attended by more than 70 Pride organizers.

The United States has recorded 1,016 coronavirus cases, while the number of deaths had risen by 6 to 31, according to a Reuters tally. "Some events will inevitably face cancellation, curtailment or postponement," Kristine Garina, president of EPOA and Baltic Pride in Riga, Latvia, said in an emailed statement.

"It is ironic that over the last few decades various politicians, presidents, prime ministers, mayors, archbishops, and other bigots have done their best to thwart and cancel Pride parades, but it was mother nature who succeeded."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-High-profile Qatar tournament cancelled over coronavirus

A high-profile four-team international soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar this month has been cancelled due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak, the Croatian Football Federation said on Wednesday. Croatia were due to feature alongside Port...

2 Americans, 1 British personnel killed in rocket attack on base near Baghdad

Two Americans and one British personnel have been killed after around 15 rockets hit a coalition base near Baghdad on Wednesday local time, RT reported citing US officials. The officials have cited preliminary information to inform about th...

Syrian state media says unidentified jets hit border town with Iraq

Unidentified jets hit targets south east of the Syrian town of Albukamal along the border with Iraq with only material damage, state media said late on Wednesday.It gave no details. Western intelligence sources say the border town lies on a...

Rajya Sabha to discuss Delhi violence today

A discussion will be held on the Delhi violence in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, after more than a week of protest by Opposition in Parliament. The development comes after Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Wednesday chai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020