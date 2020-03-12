Motor racing-Mclaren withdraws from Australian GP after member tests positive for coronavirus

The Mclaren Racing team has withdrawn from this weekend's Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

"The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities," McLaren said in a statement.

