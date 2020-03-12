Educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir to remain closed till March 31 over coronavirus

In the wake of coronavirus threat, the government has ordered the closure of all academic institutions, including schools, colleges and universities across Jammu and Kashmir till 31st March 2020. The student's fraternity has welcomed this decision taken by the UT administration as it will help them to secure students for getting affected by this deadly virus.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has also ordered all darbars and public meetings to be put in abeyance till 31 March. "It's a good decision that the government has taken, it would prevent further spread of coronavirus disease. By staying at home we can protect ourselves from the deadly virus and study at the same time. Since the government is thinking about us, we support the decision made by them. Apart from that, I think that the schools should be sanitized to contain the spread of infection," said Irfan Ahmad, a college student.

In a press conference in Jammu, yesterday, the Director of National Health Mission (NHM), Bhupinder Kumar said that so far coronavirus suspected cases in UT of J-K (till date) is 1,211. Travellers and persons who came in contact with suspected cases have been put under active surveillance; 150 of them have completed a surveillance period of 28 days while 12 are still undergoing hospital quarantine. Kumar said that 64 samples of suspected cases have been sent for testing so far; 28 people have tested negative while one was tested positive and the report of 35 still awaited. The government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

People can avoid catching the virus by taking simple precautions such as washing hands with soap, using hand sanitizers, maintaining good respiratory hygiene and maintaining a distance of at least 3 feet from anyone who is coughing and sneezing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.