Govt takes various steps to ensure safety from coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said the Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

In a tweet today, the Prime Minister said the Ministries and States have taken various proactive steps to ensure the safety of all.

He urged people to not panic and avoid non-essential travel and large gatherings.

Prime Minister further said that no Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.