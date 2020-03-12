Govt takes various steps to ensure safety from coronavirus: PM Modi
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said the Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.
In a tweet today, the Prime Minister said the Ministries and States have taken various proactive steps to ensure the safety of all.
He urged people to not panic and avoid non-essential travel and large gatherings.
Prime Minister further said that no Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days.
(With Inputs from PIB)
