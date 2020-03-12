4 killed, 11 injured in road accident in northwest Pakistan

At least four people were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday when a van they were travelling in plunged into a deep ravine in northwest Pakistan, the police said. The incident occurred in Alai area of Batagram district.

"Four people were killed and 11 others injured in the accident," police said. The injured were shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbotabad.

Hospital sources said the condition of the five injured was stated to be critical..

