Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why COVID-19 "death rates" are not what they seem

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:33 IST
Why COVID-19 "death rates" are not what they seem

Italy and South Korea, two countries outside China that have been hard hit by the new coronavirus, have reported dramatically different numbers of deaths as a proportion of cases. Why are these not comparable? Calculating mortality rates during a disease epidemic is fraught with pitfalls.

This is in part because the numbers of deaths and patients constantly change. In part it's because not every single case will be detected - some will be so mild they never get noticed. And in part, it's because there can be a significant time lag between when someone is infected and when or if they die. "What you can safely say is that if you divide the number of reported deaths by the number of reported cases, you will almost certainly get the wrong answer," said John Edmunds, a professor at the center for mathematical modeling of infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

That's why World Health Organization (WHO) officials - who said last week that 3.4% of the people worldwide confirmed as having been infected with the new coronavirus had died - were careful not to describe that as a mortality rate or death rate. "In an unfolding epidemic, it can be misleading to look at the naïve estimate of deaths so far divided by cases so far," said Christl Donnelly, a disease specialist at Oxford University and Imperial College London. "This is due to the delay from the time it takes for individuals to progress from being diagnosed as cases to dying."

With COVID-19 - the infection caused by the new coronavirus - the time between onset of disease and death is fairly significant, at around two to three weeks or more. So the sum involved would need to compare the number of deaths at a given point with the actual case numbers from some weeks beforehand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

K C Venugopal, K T S Tulsi, Deepender Hooda among 12 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Cong

The Congress on Thursday declared 12 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, including party general secretary K C Venugopal, Deepender Hooda and senior Supreme Court advocate K T S Tulsi. The Congress named Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Ba...

Road Safety World Series cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The Road Safety World Series, featuring cricket greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, has been cancelled for the time being in view of the rising coronavirus threat in Maharashtra. A highly-placed source told PTI that the series h...

Evacuation doesn't mean bringing everyone, those testing COVID-19 negative to be brought first:MEA

Amid the governments plan to evacuate Indians in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said that an evacuation does not mean bringing back everybody and people who test negative for the infection will b...

BSNL warns of fake job offers from fraudulent entities

State-owned telecom firm BSNL on Thursday warned people of fake job offers being circulated by fraudulent company in the name of BSNL 4G. According to company officials, fake messages and letters are being circulated by a company named BSNL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020