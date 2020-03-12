Soccer-Sampdoria's Gabbiadini tests positve for coronavirus - club

Sampdoria's Manolo Gabbiadini has become the second Serie A player to test positive for the coronavirus, his club said on Thursday.

Juventus on Wednesday announced that their defender Daniele Rugani had tested positive for the virus, which has infected over 12,000 and killed more than 800 in Italy.

All Serie A matches have been suspended until April 3 due to the epidemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

