Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's hotels brace for coronavirus losses, U.S. travel impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lisbon
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:11 IST
Portugal's hotels brace for coronavirus losses, U.S. travel impact
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Portuguese hotels are bracing for the loss of hundreds of millions of euros of revenue in the next few months due to the spreading coronavirus, while some of the country's top tourist destinations adopted emergency measures to fight the epidemic.

In a report published on Thursday, the AHP hotels association said the hotel sector in the tourism-dependent country could lose 30%-50% of its revenues, or up to 800 million euros ($892 million), between March and June. More than 41% of hotels across the Atlantic coastal country reported cancellations in early March, it added.

AHP head Raul Martins said the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to restrict travel from Europe will make things "even worse" as the North American market represents a significant chunk of the revenues of Portuguese hotels. Portugal attracts millions of foreign visitors annually, and the tourism sector, accounting for nearly 15% of gross domestic product, helped it recover from the 2010-14 debt crisis.

It is home to two major hotel chains, Pestana, the country's biggest group managing nearly 100 hotels, and Vila Gale, which owns around 30 hotels, as well as foreign chains. Portugal has so far reported 78 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, far below the nearly 3,000 in neighbouring Spain, but the growing fear of contagion is scaring holidaymakers away. Spain's hotel federation on Thursday likened the impact to a "tsunami" and said there were no new bookings there.

The Portuguese government was expected to announce additional containment measures later on Thursday. Regional authorities on the island of Madeira on Thursday suspended the docking of cruise ships and yachts in its port until the end of March and said they will check passengers' temperature at the airport.

In Lisbon, the mayor's office on Tuesday closed various municipal museums and theatres. Dozens of schools and various universities across Portugal were shut after tests revealed the virus in pupils or teachers. Still, thousands of tourists and locals, mainly students, flocked to beaches near Lisbon on Wednesday to enjoy unusually warm weather for the time of the year, provoking criticism from Health Minister Marta Temido, who warned students that "closed schools don't mean school holidays".

"We can only beat the virus together," she said. ($1 = 0.8971 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Govt notifies COVID-19 as epidemic in state

The Haryana Government has notified, The Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 under section 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 on Thursday. According to the press note, the regulations shall come into force immediat...

Army's Northern Command chief meets J-K Lt Governor

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt General YK Joshi met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.Lt Gen Y K Joshi briefed the Lt Governor about the overall security situation along the i...

Up to 10,000 likely have coronavirus in UK -chief scientific adviser

The likely number of people in Britain infected with coronavirus is between 5,000 and 10,000, the governments chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Thursday.There are currently about 590 cases identified in the UK and there are ...

New York Fed says it will introduce new repo operations and change maturities of Treasury purchases

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it will introduce new repo operations and start purchasing a range of maturities as part of its monthly Treasury purchases.The central bank will offer 500 billion in a three-month repo operation at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020