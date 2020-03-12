European Commission tells staff to work from home due to coronavirus

The European Commission has decided to require most of its staff to work from home from Monday March 16 due to the coronavirus, the president of the EU executive told employees in a video recording on Thursday. "As of Monday, all colleagues in non-critical functions will have to telework," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told staff. "Colleagues who ensure critical functions will need to be present at work," she said, adding that they would work in shifts.

Around 32,000 people are employed by the European Commission, mainly in Brussels but also in Luxembourg. Von der Leyen said six Commission staff members have tested positive for the virus. The schools for children whose parents work in EU institutions, which are known as the European Schools, will also close from Monday, von der Leyen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.