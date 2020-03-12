Soccer-Portugal's top league matches suspended due to coronavirus

All matches in Portugal's top soccer league, Primeira Liga, have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, top-division Lisbon side Benfica said on Thursday. Portugal ruled on Tuesday all matches should be played behind closed doors, but the spread of the coronavirus epidemic forced officials to suspend all competitions, Benfica said, adding the suspension will begin on Friday.

"Liga NOS (Primeira Liga) is suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic," the club tweeted. "Our next matches have all been postponed." Earlier on Thursday, the country's football federation FPF suspended all non-professional football matches due to the coronavirus. Second division games have also been suspended, as well as other sports competitions, from volleyball to hockey.

