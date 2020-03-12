Left Menu
Too early to isolate vulnerable people, but time will come-UK chief medical adviser

Britain will need to reduce social interaction for old and vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis, but it is holding off for now because of the practical implications, the government's chief medical adviser Chris Whitty said.

"The next stage along, we are going to want to do a package of things which are about putting social distancing around people who are vulnerable, who are older people and those with severe health conditions, but we do not think it is appropriate to make a national recommendation for that at the moment," he said on Thursday.

"But that point will come."

