New York bans gatherings of more than 500 on coronavirus fears

  • Updated: 12-03-2020 23:50 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 23:50 IST
New York State will ban gatherings of more than 500 people beginning on Friday at 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. Establishments that can fit 500 people or fewer must halve their capacity beginning on Friday, Cuomo said.

Broadway theaters in Manhattan will have to start observing the new rules on Thursday night, Cuomo told reporters at a news conference in Albany. Hospitals, nursing homes, mass transit and certain other facilities will be exempt from the new rule, Cuomo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

