Australia's home affairs minister tests positive for coronavirus

  • Updated: 13-03-2020 12:35 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 12:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton said he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. "This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat. I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive," he said in a statement issued by his office.

"I feel fine and will provide an update in due course." Australia has recorded 156 infections and three deaths from the flu-like disease but authorities expect this to increase rapidly in the coming weeks with the arrival of the southern hemisphere winter.

