Coronavirus: Mamata Banerjee urges people not to panic

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged people not to panic, stating that "coronavirus is a major issue but we can fight it".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged people not to panic, stating that "coronavirus is a major issue but we can fight it". Speaking to people at the Khel Samman Award ceremony held at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee said: "If you feel cold or cough, do not panic. Not all coughs and colds are related to the coronavirus. If you feel ill, it is recommended to go to a doctor. Take rest for at least 14 days at home. Do not shake hands, as this virus spreads through human-to-human contact. Do Namaste, and maintain a distance from the other person."

The West Bengal Chief Minister also instructed people to drink lots of water and avoid consumption of raw food, along with using hand sanitisers and washing hands with soap. "Please maintain hygiene, and do not spit randomly. The death rate of coronavirus is two per cent, while ten years ago, the SARS virus had a greater mortality rate. So there is no reason to panic," she pointed out.

She further stated that the coronavirus scare has affected sports in the state, as people are frightened, and assured that all steps will be taken to ensure the protection of all sports activities. Banerjee also instructed officials to make arrangements for players to go home and to avoid gatherings.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'. Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has confirmed 73 cases of the infection. (ANI)

