Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Morrisons to speed-up supplier payments during coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:17 IST
Britain's Morrisons to speed-up supplier payments during coronavirus outbreak

British supermarket group Morrisons plans to pay its smaller suppliers within 48 hours to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Friday. Morrisons said the faster payments will support their cashflow during a difficult time for the British economy.

The group has around 3,000 small suppliers including 1,750 farmers that will benefit from the move, it added. ($1 = 0.7939 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe offers land as compensation for 800 seized farms

Zimbabwes government will offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, according to regulations published on Thursday. Under former President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe took over some ...

COLUMN-Central banks' return to zero rates likely a one-way ticket: Mike Dolan

Central bank interest rates are being cut once again to ward off a global financial shock, and the experience of the past 30 years suggests theres little chance rates will revert back up once the crisis passes. As the economic hit from the ...

Sterling rebounds from 5-month lows in volatile trading

The British pound rebounded nearly half a percent in volatile trading on Friday after falling to its lowest level in five months in the previous session. Though European stock markets stabilised on Friday and U.S. stock index futures pointe...

Debate offers Biden, Sanders a chance to bridge Democratic Party's divide

After all the rancor of the Democratic presidential race, front-runner Joe Biden has a chance in Sundays debate to extend an olive branch to rival Bernie Sanders and his fervent liberal supporters in a bid for party unity before the general...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020