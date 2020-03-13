Soccer-Top flight French domestic club soccer suspended until further notice

France's top-flight Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 domestic soccer club tournaments will be suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus health crisis, the league's organizers said on Friday.

The French domestic soccer cancellation marks the latest in a series of blows to sports tournaments across the world from the coronavirus, which has killed thousands and hit the world economy.

