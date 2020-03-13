Germany would like to localise supply chains, nationalisation possible - minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he wanted to support pharmaceuticals companies that are dependent for key reagents on imports from Asia to rebuild their production sites in Europe, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday. He also said that nationalisation could be one option for supporting strategically important companies brought into difficulties by the coronavirus epidemic, which is causing demand to collapse and severing global supply chains.

"Minimising one-sided dependencies in order to win back national sovereignty in sensitive areas is the right idea," he told the magazine. "I can well imagine a common European project for medicine production." He added that he did not expect to see a large number of nationalisations resulting from the epidemic.

