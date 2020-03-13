Left Menu
Strategies to fight coronavirus to be discussed with SAARC nations

In a series of tweets, PM said that South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure the health of its people.

Strategies to fight coronavirus to be discussed with SAARC nations
He also said that the Government is trying its best at various levels to combat COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi called for SAARC nations to chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. He further suggested that these strategies could be discussed, via video conferencing and by coming together SAARC nations can set an example to the world and contribute to a healthier planet.

In a series of tweets, PM said that South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure the health of its people. He also said that the Government is trying its best at various levels to combat COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

(With Inputs from PIB)

