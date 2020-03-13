Covid-19: 1 more positive in Pune, 2 in Nagpur; Maha count 17

One more person was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Pune on Friday, taking the number of Covid-19 cases in the city to 10 and that in Maharashtra to 17. The person who tested positive for the virus in Pune on Friday had travel history to the United States, said divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

Earlier in the morning, two more persons tested positive for the disease in Nagpur. Two days after a 45-year-old man was found to be infected with coronavirus in Nagpur, his wife and friend also tested positive, Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar had said.

"The man had returned from the US last week along with his wife and the friend," he had informed. There are now ten confirmed coronavirus patients in Pune, three each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one in Thane..

