Covid-19: 1 more positive in Pune, 2 in Nagpur; Maha count 17
One more person was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Pune on Friday, taking the number of Covid-19 cases in the city to 10 and that in Maharashtra to 17. The person who tested positive for the virus in Pune on Friday had travel history to the United States, said divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.
Earlier in the morning, two more persons tested positive for the disease in Nagpur. Two days after a 45-year-old man was found to be infected with coronavirus in Nagpur, his wife and friend also tested positive, Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar had said.
"The man had returned from the US last week along with his wife and the friend," he had informed. There are now ten confirmed coronavirus patients in Pune, three each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one in Thane..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Sanjiv Kumar
- Maharashtra
- Nagpur
- United States
- Mumbai
- Thane
ALSO READ
Maharashtra assembly seeks classical language tag for Marathi
Arvind Goel Takes Charge as new Chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council
Maharashtra govt to make law to give 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in education: Nawab Malik
Naxal surrenders in Maharashtra''s Gadchiroli district
913 vacant posts of doctors in Maharashtra: Health Minister