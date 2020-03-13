Moldova to suspend flights to European countries to contain coronavirus
Moldova will suspend all flights to European destinations from Sunday for two weeks to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Ion Chicu told reporters at a briefing on Friday.
There are six confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the eastern European country, with no deaths recorded.
