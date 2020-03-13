Left Menu
Moldova to suspend flights to European countries to contain coronavirus

  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:20 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:20 IST
Moldova will suspend all flights to European destinations from Sunday for two weeks to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Ion Chicu told reporters at a briefing on Friday.

There are six confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the eastern European country, with no deaths recorded.

