Germany's KfW has half a trillion euros available to support economy - minister

  Berlin
  Updated: 13-03-2020 17:29 IST
  Created: 13-03-2020 17:26 IST
Germany's KfW state development bank has roughly half a trillion euros in support available to help support Europe's largest economy, which risks being stricken by the coronavirus epidemic, the Economy Minister said on Friday.

"Around half a trillion euros is available," Peter Altmaier told a news conference on Friday.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said tax relief, including deferrals, would be made available to companies and this would cost billions.

