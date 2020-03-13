Germany's KfW has half a trillion euros available to support economy - minister

Germany's KfW state development bank has roughly half a trillion euros in support available to help support Europe's largest economy, which risks being stricken by the coronavirus epidemic, the Economy Minister said on Friday.

"Around half a trillion euros is available," Peter Altmaier told a news conference on Friday.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said tax relief, including deferrals, would be made available to companies and this would cost billions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.