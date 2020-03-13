Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE,-Motor racing-Formula One to call off Bahrain and Vietnamese GPs -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:42 IST
EXCLUSIVE,-Motor racing-Formula One to call off Bahrain and Vietnamese GPs -sources

Formula One will call off the next two races in Bahrain and Vietnam after the cancellation of Sunday's Australian season-opener due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple F1 sources told Reuters on Friday.

Bahrain's March 22 race, the second on the calendar, was already scheduled to be run without spectators under floodlights at the Sakhir circuit. Vietnam's first Formula One grand prix was scheduled for April 5 on the streets of Hanoi as the third round of the season.

Sources said Formula One, which has already postponed the April 19 Chinese Grand Prix, was set to make an official announcement later. Vietnam at least was set to be postponed, rather than cancelled.

There was no comment from the race promoters or Formula One. "It’s difficult to see how teams will go to Bahrain," Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters in Melbourne on Friday.

The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak only hours before the first practice session was scheduled to get underway at Albert Park. McLaren had already announced they would not be racing after an employee tested positive for the virus and champions Mercedes then called for a cancellation.

The fourth race on the calendar is scheduled to be the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on May 3, a home grand prix for Red Bull's Max Verstappen, but the season could start even later than that. A ban is already in force in the Netherlands on gatherings of more than 100 people.

"Maybe we take a hiatus, we take a pause," Formula One motorsport managing director Ross Brawn told Sky Sports television after the Australian GP cancellation. "And we use that opportunity to say 'right, for this time at the beginning of the year we won't have any races. We'll look at relocating those races later in the year.

"And I think by freeing up the August break we give ourselves several weekends when we could have a race and I think we can build a pretty decent calendar for the rest of the year. It will look different." Formula One's planned August break runs from the Aug. 2 Hungarian Grand Prix to Belgium on Aug. 30.

There is some scope to squeeze races into weekends later in the year, with a gap between Brazil and the Abu Dhabi season-ender in November that could be stretched further if the final race is pushed into December. The cancellation of races is a major concern for teams, whose budgets depend on a share of the sport's revenues, and Formula One's U.S.-based commercial rights holders Liberty Media.

"The teams survive on their funding from races. So this will have an impact on the teams' budgets for the future," said Brawn. "It will have an impact on our economics as a company. Each race you lose, then it has an impact."

Formula One's 2020 calendar was supposed to be a record 22 races, with Vietnam and the Netherlands coming in and Germany departing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Over half of flights cancelled in Asia Pacific due to coronavirus scare

Air traffic in China and other Asia Pacific countries has plummeted by more than half due to coronavirus scare, Darren Hulst, Vice president and global head of marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said on Friday. Speaking on the sideline...

World travel may shrink 25% on coronavirus in 2020, shed 50 mln jobs - WTTC

The coronavirus epidemic is putting up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector at risk, with travel likely to slump by a quarter this year, Asia being the most affected continent, the World Travel and Tourism Council said...

IIT-Delhi directs students to leave hostels by Sunday in view of coronavirus threat.

IIT-Delhi directs students to leave hostels by Sunday in view of coronavirus threat....

Exports post first rise in 7 months, grow by 2.91 pc in Feb

Indias exports rose for the first time in seven months in February growing by 2.91 per cent to USD 27.65 billion, according to the commerce ministry data released on Friday. Imports too grew by 2.48 per cent to USD 37.5 billion, leaving a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020