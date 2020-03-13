Left Menu
Tunisia to require self-isolation for all visitors from abroad -state media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tunis
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:55 IST
Tunisia will require all people arriving from abroad to self-isolate for two weeks, state news agency TAP cited the Health Ministry as saying on Friday. Tunisia has confirmed 13 cases of the coronavirus, mostly among recent arrivals from Europe, and the disease is expected to hit its crucial tourism sector hard.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh is expected later on Friday to address the country in a televised broadcast to announce new measures to tackle the virus. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by Catherine Evans)

