Philippines confirms 12 new coronavirus cases

The Philippines on Friday reported 12 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus to take the total in the country to 64 a day after President Rodrigo Duterte raised the health emergency status to the highest level and issued quarantine measures in the capital.

Authorities are conducting contact tracing to check for other potentially sick residents, the health ministry said in a statement.

There have been five deaths related to the virus reported in the Philippines.

